Dalton and Decker homer to lead Lowell to 7-6 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Wil Dalton and Nick Decker connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 7-6 win over the Staten Island Yankees on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Spinners and a three-game winning streak for the Yankees.

Dalton hit a three-run shot before Decker hit a solo shot as part of a five-run inning that gave the Spinners a 6-4 lead.

With the score tied 6-6 in the ninth, the Spinners took the lead for good when Gilberto Jimenez hit an RBI single, driving in Luke Bandy.

Bryan Lucas (5-5) got the win in relief while Marcus Evey (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.