Mayfield leads Round Rock to 13-3 win over Okla. City

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Jack Mayfield hit three home runs and drove in six runs, as the Round Rock Express defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 13-3 on Friday.

The home runs by Mayfield, all two-run shots, came in the first, seventh and eighth innings.

Round Rock southpaw Ryan Hartman (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Logan Bawcom (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.