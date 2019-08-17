Ohio to regulate fantasy sports in time for NFL season

The Ohio Casino Control Commission's draft rules for fantasy sports wagering would ban participants from using "autodraft."

The Columbus Dispatch reports the rules against individuals randomly selecting players for their rosters would apply only to contests in which participants put money on the line and the operator takes a cut.

The state Legislature passed a bill in March 2018 requiring fantasy sports operators to obtain a state license.

The legislation banned contests based on youth and college sports and shifted regulation of the industry to the Casino Control Commission.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The commission is set to vote on the final proposal Wednesday after working on the rules for more than a year.

The new rules will take effect in early September, just in time for the start of the NFL season.