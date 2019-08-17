Polonius’ triple leads DSL Rays1 to 4-1 win over DSL Marlins

, (AP) -- Rainer Polonius hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Rays1 to a 4-1 win over the DSL Marlins on Saturday. The DSL Rays1 swept the short two-game series with the win.

The triple by Polonius, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Rays1 a 3-1 lead before Nigel Calmes hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the third, DSL Marlins took the lead on a single by Arquimedes Cumana that scored Elvin Ozoria. DSL Rays1 answered in the fifth inning when Juan Mata scored on an error.

Roybell Santodomingo (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mario Doble (3-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.