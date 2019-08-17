Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores twice, Galaxy tie Sounders 2-2

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in each half and the LA Galaxy tied the Seattle Sounders 2-2 on Saturday night despite playing nearly the entire match down a man.

The Galaxy's Daniel Steres was sent off in the sixth minute for the denial of obvious goal opportunity.

Ibrahimovic tied it at 1 for the Galaxy (13-11-2) with a header in the 45th minute. In the 65th minute, he was taken down by Kim Kee-hee while going for a header in the area and converted the penalty, making it 2-1 with his 20th goal of the season.

LA defender Jørgen Skjelvik scored an own goal in the 82nd minute when he inadvertently deflected goalkeeper David Bingham's attempted clearance into the Galaxy net.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Raúl Ruidíaz opened the scoring in the 42nd minute for the Sounders (11-8-7). Harry Shipp hustled to round up a loose ball and fed it to an open Ruidíaz, who slotted it home.

LOS ANGELES FC 2, REAL SALT LAKE 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Carlos Vela scored his MLS-leading 24th goal of the season, Tyler Miller had four saves and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake to clinch a playoff berth.

Vela, whose 15 assists are tied with Diego Valeri of the Portland Timbers for the league lead, broke the MLS record for combined goals and assists. Sebastian Giovinco's had 22 goals and 16 assists for Toronto FC in 2015.

Miller has eight shutouts this season for LAFC (18-3-4). Adama Diomande also scored.

Salt Lake dropped to 12-10-4.

FIRE 2, UNION 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic scored twice to run his goals streak to four games and Chicago beat Philadelphia while playing down a man throughout the second half.

Nikolic opened the scoring in the 38th minute. Przemyslaw Frankowski played a low cross from the right side to Nikolic for a first-timer from point-blank range. Nikolic converted from the spot in the 45th after C.J. Sapong drew a foul from Aurélien Collin in the area.

Chicago's Nicolás Gaitán was shown a straight red card for a serious foul in first-half stoppage time.

Chicago (8-11-9) has won three of its last four games to move within a point of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia (13-8-6) had 60.7% possession and outshot Chicago 18-3.

NEW YORK CITY FC 4, FC CINCINNATI 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Héber Araujo dos Santos and Valentín Castellanos each scored twice and New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati.

Héber scored in first-half stoppage time to give NYCFC (11-5-8) a 2-1 lead. Maximiliano Moralez, on the left side, played a low cross that deflected off the foot of Castellanos before Héber side-footed a rising first-timer into the net from near the spot.

Allan Cruz put away a cross by Andrew Gutman to give FC Cincinnati (5-18-3) a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. Castellanos tied it in the 32nd, added his second in the 71st minute and Héber capped the scoring in the 89th.

FC DALLAS 3, IMPACT 3, TIE

MONTREAL (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored in stoppage time and FC Dallas overcame a three-goal deficit to tie Montreal.

Substitute Zdenek Ondrasek and captain Reto Ziegler also scored for FC Dallas (10-10-7). Ziegler pulled Dallas to 3-2 in 85th minute on a penalty kick after Ken Krolicki's hand ball in the box.

Lassi Lappalainen scored two first-half goals, and Orji Okwonkwo added a third early in the second for the Impact (10-13-4).

WHITECAPS 1, D.C. UNITED 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Yordy Reyna scored in the 18th minute in Vancouver's victory over D.C. United.

Maxime Crepeau made two saves for his fifth shutout of the season. The Whitecaps (6-12-9) won for the first time at home since beating FC Dallas 2-1 on May 25. D.C. United dropped to 10-8-9.

RAPIDS 2, DYNAMO 2, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas scored two second-half goals and Houston tied Colorado in Davy Arnaud's coaching debut for the Dynamo.

Manotas got behind the Colorado defense to finish Adam Lundkvist's through ball, pulling the Dynamo (9-13-4) within one in the 74th minute. Five minutes later, Manotas punched home a low pass from Tommy McNamara.

Diego Rubio scored twice in the first half for the Rapids (7-13-6).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, EARTHQUAKES 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Graham Smith scored his first MLS goal, Benny Feilhaber also connected and Sporting Kansas City beat San Jose.

Smith tapped in a rebound from point-blank range to make it 2-1 in the 76th minute. Johnny Russell's free kick from just outside the area was parried by goalkeeper Daniel Vega, but Smith first-timed a side-footer into a wide-open net.

Sporting KC (8-11-7) snapped a two-game skid and won for just the second time in their last six games.

Chris Wondolowski gave San Jose (11-9-5) the lead in the 25th, heading a corner kick by Cristian Espinoza off the far post. The 36-year-old Wondolowski has an MLS-record 154 career goals, scoring at least 10 goals in 10 consecutive seasons.

Feilhaber first-timed a half-volley between a trio of defenders from the top of the box to tie it in the 50th minute.

TORONTO FC 2, CREW 2, TIE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jozy Altidore scored in the 90th minute to give Toronto FC the draw with Columbus.

Altidore ran into the 6-yard box and headed home Auro's cross. Jonathan Osorio also scored for Toronto (9-10-7).

David Accam and Pedro Santos scored for the Crew (7-14-6).

ORLANDO CITY 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 1, TIE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Abu Danladi smashed home a close-range putback in second-half stoppage time and Minnesota United salvaged the draw with Orlando City.

Ike Opara header-flicked Romain Métanire's long throw-in and it bounced off a pair of Orlando defenders before falling to Danladi, who buried a right-footed volley for his first goal since April 6.

Nani opened the scoring with a penalty kick for Orlando City (9-11-7) in the 70th minute.

Minnesota is 12-8-6.

REVOLUTION 1, RED BULLS 1, TIE

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 65th minute and New England tied New York.

Bou got on the end of Carles Gil's well-placed through ball and slipped it under the goalkeeper into the right side to level it for the Revolution (9-9-8). Marc Rzatkowski opened the scoring for the Red Bulls (11-10-5) in the 18th minute.