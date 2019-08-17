Skender’s walk leads Fort Wayne to 3-2 win over Bowling Green

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Ethan Skender drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning to give the Fort Wayne TinCaps a 3-2 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Saturday.

Blake Hunt scored after he hit an RBI triple.

The walk by Skender capped a two-run inning for the TinCaps that started when Hunt hit a triple, scoring Ripken Reyes.

In the bottom of the second, Fort Wayne grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Skender. Bowling Green answered in the next half-inning when Grant Witherspoon hit an RBI double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Osmy Gregorio.

Dylan Coleman (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bowling Green starter Easton McGee (7-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.