Bour’s homer leads Salt Lake to 5-4 win over El Paso

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Justin Bour hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 5-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday.

The home run by Bour scored Jo Adell to give the Bees a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 5-1, the Chihuahuas cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Austin Allen hit a two-run home run.

The Chihuahuas saw their comeback attempt come up short after Aderlin Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Salt Lake lead to 5-4.

Salt Lake starter Nick Tropeano (3-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Emmanuel Ramirez (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Rodriguez homered and singled for the Chihuahuas.