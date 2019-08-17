Bahr, Hernandez lift Frisco over Amarillo 9-2

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Yonny Hernandez tripled and singled twice, and Jason Bahr allowed just one hit over 5 1/3 innings as the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-2 on Saturday.

Bahr (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing two runs.

Frisco had a big six-run third inning in the blowout victory. The RoughRiders sent 11 men to the plate as Brendon Davis hit a two-run single en route to the seven-run lead.

Kyle Lloyd (7-6) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine runs and 13 hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked three.