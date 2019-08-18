Sports
Robaina, Barber lift GCL Astros over GCL Marlins 5-2
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Colin Barber tripled and singled, and Julio Robaina threw five scoreless innings as the GCL Astros topped the GCL Marlins 5-2 on Sunday.
Robaina (2-1) allowed one hit while striking out six to get the win.
GCL Marlins cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second after Keegan Fish hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Daniel Paulino.
The GCL Astros extended their lead in the sixth inning when Sean Mendoza hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nerio Rodriguez.
The GCL Astros tacked on another run in the seventh when Rodriguez hit an RBI single, scoring Gerry Castillo.
Chris Mokma (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out three in the Gulf Coast League game.
