Davis hits grand slam, leads Syracuse over Norfolk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Rajai Davis and Arismendy Alcantara connected on back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 9-5 win over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday. The Mets swept the three-game series with the win.

Davis hit a grand slam before Alcantara hit a solo shot as part of a six-run inning that gave the Mets an 8-1 lead.

The Mets tacked on another run in the eighth when Davis hit an RBI single, scoring Rymer Liriano.

Jason Krizan doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs for Syracuse. Braxton Lee singled three times, driving in two runs.

Syracuse right-hander Ervin Santana (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing five runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Keegan Akin (5-6) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Mason Williams homered and singled for the Tides.

Syracuse improved to 4-2 against Norfolk this season.