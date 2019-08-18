Wilkie leads West Virginia over Williamsport 7-3

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Kyle Wilkie had five hits and two RBI as the West Virginia Black Bears beat the Williamsport Crosscutters 7-3 on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Williamsport tied the game when Kendall Simmons hit a two-run home run.

After West Virginia added a run in the fourth when Ethan Paul hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cory Wood, the Black Bears added to their lead in the fifth inning when William Matthiessen hit a two-run double.

The Black Bears later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Wilkie scored on a pickoff and Brett Kinneman hit an RBI double to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trey McGough (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Spencer Van Scoyoc (3-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.