Rosa’s homer leads Erie to 3-2 win over Akron

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Dylan Rosa hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 3-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday.

The home run by Rosa scored Kody Eaves and Chace Numata to give the SeaWolves a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Akron cut into the deficit on a sacrifice fly by Nellie Rodriguez that scored Ernie Clement.

Erie southpaw Tarik Skubal (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Adam Scott (4-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

With the win, Erie improved to 12-3 against Akron this season.