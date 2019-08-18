Wilson returns, scores 25 points to help Aces beat Sky

A'ja Wilson returned from a nine-game absence to score 25 points off the bench, Liz Cambage had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 100-85 on Sunday night.

Wilson had not played since spraining her left ankle July 19. Kelsey Plum scored 12 points, and Kayla McBride added 10 to help the Aces (18-9) run their winning streak to three games.

McBride hit a 3-pointer to make it 41-38 late in the first half and Las Vegas led the rest of the way. Diamond DeShields made a layup to cut Chicago's deficit to with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter but Cambage answered with a 3-point play and the Sky got no closer.

DeShields tied her career highs with 28 points and five 3-pointers, Cheyenne Parker added 16 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 11 points and nine assists for Chicago (15-11).