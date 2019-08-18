Altavilla’s single leads AZL D-backs to 8-4 win over AZL Giants Orange

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Angelo Altavilla hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the AZL D-backs to an 8-4 win over the AZL Giants Orange on Monday.

The single by Altavilla started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the AZL D-backs a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Jose Curpa hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

The AZL D-backs later added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Jeferson Espinal drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Endy Estrada, while Espinal drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Sergio Gutierrez in the fifth.

Rael Santos (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while AZL Giants Orange starter Nick Avila (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Giants Orange, Najee Gaskins doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Despite the loss, AZL Giants Orange is 3-1 against AZL D-backs this season.