Stephen’s single leads Reading over Portland in 10 innings

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Josh Stephen hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Reading Fightin Phils to an 8-7 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Monday.

Alec Bohm scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Stephen.

The Sea Dogs tied the game 7-7 in the ninth when Marcus Wilson hit a solo home run.

Reliever Addison Russ (5-6) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one run and one hit over 1 2/3 innings. Jordan Weems (0-2) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the Eastern League game.

Bohm homered and singled, scoring three runs in the win.

Reading improved to 15-4 against Portland this season.