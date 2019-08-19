Davis, Willems carry Billings to 4-2 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Jonathan Willems tripled and doubled, and Noah Davis threw five scoreless innings as the Billings Mustangs topped the Idaho Falls Chukars 4-2 on Monday.

Davis (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one while allowing two hits.

Up 1-0 in the second, Billings added to its lead when Willems hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Valentin Martinez.

After Billings added a run in the fifth on a double by Victor Ruiz, the Chukars cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Brady McConnell hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Chukars saw their comeback attempt come up short after Juan Carlos Negret hit an RBI double, bringing home Clay Dungan in the ninth inning to cut the Billings lead to 4-2.

Grant Gambrell (1-4) went two innings, allowing three runs and five hits while walking one in the Pioneer League game.