Asuncion hits walk-off single in 10th, Spokane beats Eugene 5-4

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Asuncion hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 5-4 on Monday.

Derwin Barreto scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Kellen Strahm.

After Eugene's Alexander Guerra hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth, Spokane tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Cristian Inoa hit a two-run home run.

Reliever Joe Corbett (2-0) got one out to get the win. Aneuris Rosario (0-1) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Inoa homered and doubled, driving in two runs in the win.

Guerra homered twice and doubled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for the Emeralds. Fernando Kelli doubled and singled, also stealing two bases.