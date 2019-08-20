Burdick’s single leads Clinton to 6-5 win over Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Peyton Burdick hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 6-5 win over the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday.

The single by Burdick scored Marcos Rivera and Christopher Torres to give the LumberKings a 5-4 lead.

The LumberKings tacked on another run in the eighth when Burdick scored on an error.

Kane County saw its comeback attempt come up short after Joey Rose hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Clinton lead to 6-5.

Clinton right-hander Jake Walters (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Adrian Del Moral (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Tra Holmes singled three times for the Cougars.