Aguascalientes beats Dos Laredos 7-4

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Saul Soto and Juan Carlos Perez scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 7-4 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Tuesday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Rieleros a 7-4 lead after Perez hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Linder Castro (3-2) got the win in relief while Dos Laredos starter Jose Oyervides (8-9) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Tecolotes, Domonic Brown doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.

With the win, Aguascalientes improved to 7-3 against Dos Laredos this season.