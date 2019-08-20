Rivera leads Harrisburg over Akron 5-3

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- T.J. Rivera doubled and singled twice as the Harrisburg Senators beat the Akron RubberDucks 5-3 on Tuesday.

Harrisburg went up 3-0 in the second after Rivera and Andrew Stevenson hit RBI singles.

After Harrisburg added a run in the third on a double by Ian Sagdal, the RubberDucks cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Bradley Zimmer hit a two-run double.

The Senators tacked on another run in the sixth when Dante Bichette hit a solo home run.

Akron saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nolan Jones hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Harrisburg lead to 5-3.

Jacob Condra-Bogan (6-4) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Akron starter Tanner Tully (7-11) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the RubberDucks, Jones homered and singled.