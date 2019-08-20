Rojas’ triple leads Salt Lake to 6-3 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Jose Rojas hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 6-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday. The Rainiers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The triple by Rojas capped a three-run inning and tied the game 3-3 after Michael Hermosillo hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Bees took the lead for good in the fourth when Jo Adell hit an RBI double, bringing home Nick Franklin.

Taylor Ward homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Salt Lake.

Salt Lake starter Jeremy Beasley (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Darren McCaughan (0-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings.