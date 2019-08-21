Flaherty leads Columbus to 5-2 win over Louisville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ryan Flaherty hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 5-2 win over the Louisville Bats on Wednesday.

The home run by Flaherty scored Jake Bauers to give the Clippers a 2-0 lead.

After the teams traded runs, the Bats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Christian Colon hit a solo home run.

The Clippers added to their lead in the sixth when Eric Stamets hit a two-run double.

Columbus right-hander Shao-Ching Chiang (8-8) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Mahle (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after giving up one run and two hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Colon homered and singled twice for the Bats.