Taylor, Kelenic lift Arkansas over Corpus Christi 6-3
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Logan Taylor homered and singled, driving in three runs as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-3 on Wednesday.
Jarred Kelenic singled twice, also stealing a base for Arkansas.
Corpus Christi cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth after Stephen Wrenn scored on a groundout.
Arkansas answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs to extend its lead. Taylor hit a three-run home run en route to the five-run lead.
Arkansas right-hander Justin Dunn (8-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brandon Bailey (4-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up two runs and six hits over four innings.
