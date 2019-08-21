Vela scores 2 goals, LAFC beats Earthquakes 4-0

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela, second from left, celebrates with forward Diego Rossi, left, after scoring past San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel Vega, center, and defender Nick Lima, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Carlos Vela scored two goals to reach 26 on the season, Diego Rossi got his 14th in the sixth minute and Los Angeles FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles (19-3-4) has won all four meetings between the clubs, outscoring the Earthquakes 15-3. San Jose (11-10-5) lost its third straight following a five-game undefeated run.

Vela's second goal in the 41st minute highlighted the match as he dribbled past three defenders and goalkeeper Daniel Vega for an easy finish. He also powered a shot off Vega on a penalty kick in the 17th.

Vela ranks fifth in MLS history for goals in a season, moving five away from tying Josef Martinez's record of 31 with eight games remaining.

San Jose coach Matías Almeyda was ejected late in the first half after a long argument with the referee.