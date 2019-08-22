Alvarez, Cordoba lead Quintana Roo to 7-1 win over Oaxaca

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Henderson Alvarez tossed a three-hit complete game and Francisco Cordoba homered and had three hits, driving in three, as the Tigres de Quintana Roo topped the Guerreros de Oaxaca 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Alvarez (3-2) allowed one run while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

Quintana Roo took the lead in the first when it put up five runs, including a two-run single by Cordoba.

The Tigres later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Cordoba hit a solo home run, while Yordanys Linares hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Samuel Zazueta (0-1) went three innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.