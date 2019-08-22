Yrizarri’s walk leads Winston-Salem to 9-4 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Yeyson Yrizarri drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 9-4 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday.

The walk by Yrizarri came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Dash a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Steele Walker drew a bases-loaded walk and then scored on a three-run double by Tyler Frost.

Jose Nin (5-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Justin Garza (6-9) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Hillcats, Jonathan Laureano doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.