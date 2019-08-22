Sports
Yepez leads Springfield over Frisco 8-4
FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Juan Yepez hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 8-4 on Thursday.
Down 1-0 in the third, Frisco tied it up when Ryan Dorow scored on a forceout.
The Cardinals took the lead with five runs in the fifth inning, including a single by Conner Capel that scored Yariel Gonzalez.
The Cardinals extended their lead in the ninth when Yepez hit a two-run home run.
Starter Angel Rondon (6-4) got the win while CD Pelham (1-3) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.
Juremi Profar homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the RoughRiders.
