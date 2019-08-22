Swanson leads Rome to 14-4 win over Kannapolis

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Dansby Swanson had three hits and scored two runs as the Rome Braves beat the Kannapolis Intimidators 14-4 on Thursday.

Up 5-4, the Braves extended their lead with nine runs in the seventh inning, including two RBI each from Ricardo Rodriguez and Carlos Paraguate.

Rome starter Dilmer Mejia (8-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Johan Dominguez (4-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.