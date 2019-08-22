Barreto, Payton lead Las Vegas to 8-2 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Franklin Barreto hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Mark Payton hit a three-run home run as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Tacoma Rainiers 8-2 on Thursday.

The home run by Barreto capped a four-run inning and gave the Aviators a 4-0 lead after Seth Brown hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

After Tacoma scored a run in the second on a home run by Jaycob Brugman, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jordan Pacheco hit an RBI double, scoring Eric Filia.

Las Vegas right-hander Matt Harvey (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Sean Nolin (5-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Rainiers, Brugman homered and singled.