Marvel, Hayes lead Indianapolis to 5-2 win over Louisville

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Ke'Bryan Hayes had four hits, and James Marvel allowed just six hits over seven innings as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Louisville Bats 5-2 on Friday.

Marvel (5-0) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing two runs.

Indianapolis started the scoring in the first inning when Will Craig hit a sacrifice fly and Jake Elmore scored when a runner was thrown out.

After Indianapolis added two runs, the Bats cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Rob Refsnyder scored on a groundout and Ryan Lavarnway hit an RBI single.

The Indians tacked on another run in the sixth when Eric Wood drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Hayes.

Keury Mella (8-13) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked three.