Lin, Sturgeon lead the way for Pawtucket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Tzu-Wei Lin homered and singled as the Pawtucket Red Sox topped the Buffalo Bisons 4-2 on Friday.

Cole Sturgeon homered and doubled for Pawtucket.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Buffalo tied it up when Jonathan Davis hit an RBI single, driving in Santiago Espinal.

Pawtucket answered in the next half-inning when Rusney Castillo hit a solo home run.

The Red Sox tacked on another run in the seventh when Gorkys Hernandez scored on a wild pitch.

Pawtucket right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz (6-7) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Conor Fisk (5-7) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.