Conti’s triple leads Columbia to 7-5 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Nick Conti hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 7-5 win over the Rome Braves on Friday.

The triple by Conti gave the Fireflies a 7-5 lead and capped a five-run inning for Columbia. Earlier in the inning, Columbia tied the game when Guillermo Granadillo scored on a single and Shervyen Newton scored on an error.

The Braves went up 5-2 when Justin Dean hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Willy Taveras (6-11) got the win in relief while Victor Vodnik (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Greg Cullen singled four times for the Braves.

Columbia improved to 14-6 against Rome this season.