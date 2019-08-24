Chavis leads Pawtucket over Buffalo 5-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Michael Chavis doubled twice and singled as the Pawtucket Red Sox topped the Buffalo Bisons 5-2 on Saturday.

Buffalo cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth after Jonathan Davis hit an RBI single and Socrates Brito hit an RBI double.

Pawtucket answered in the top of the next frame when Cole Sturgeon hit an RBI single, bringing home Gorkys Hernandez.

The Red Sox tacked on another run in the ninth when Josh Ockimey hit a solo home run.

Pawtucket right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (5-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter T.J. Zeuch (4-3) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over five innings.