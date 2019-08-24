Bradley leads Princeton to 5-0 win over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Taj Bradley struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Princeton Rays over the Greeneville Reds in a 5-0 win on Saturday.

Bradley (2-5) allowed one hit while walking one to get the win.

In the top of the first, Princeton scored on an error that brought home Aldenis Sanchez. In the following at-bat, Diego Infante hit a two-run single to give the Rays a 3-0 lead. The Rays then added single runs in the second and seventh innings. In the second, Jake Guenther got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Gionti Turner before he singled to score Angelo Armenta in the seventh.

Juan Manuel Abril (1-7) went one inning, allowing three runs and two hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Reds were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Rays' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.