Howell leads Wisconsin to 4-1 win over Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Korry Howell hit an RBI triple in the seventh inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 4-1 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Saturday.

The triple by Howell, part of a two-run inning, gave the Timber Rattlers a 2-1 lead before Howell scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

The Timber Rattlers tacked on another run in the eighth when David Fry scored on a wild pitch.

Tyler Gillies (4-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Clinton starter Remey Reed (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.