Sports
Gretler’s run leads Greensboro to 4-2 win over Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Michael Gretler scored when Jonah Davis was hit with a pitch in the seventh inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 4-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday.
The hit batsman, part of a two-run inning, gave the Grasshoppers a 3-2 lead before Jack Herman drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning.
In the top of the fourth, Greensboro scored on a single by Fabricio Macias that brought home Herman. In the following at-bat, Gretler hit an RBI single, bringing home Ji-Hwan Bae to give the Grasshoppers a 2-0 lead. Hickory answered in the sixth inning when Matt Whatley and Kole Enright hit RBI doubles.
Oliver Garcia (1-0) got the win in relief while Daniel Robert (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
Pedro Gonzalez singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Crawdads.
Despite the loss, Hickory is 8-3 against Greensboro this season.
Comments