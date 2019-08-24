Cabrera, Sosa lead Memphis to 4-0 win over Omaha

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Genesis Cabrera struck out 12 hitters over seven innings as the Memphis Redbirds beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-0 on Saturday.

Cabrera (5-6) allowed one hit while walking two to get the win.

In the bottom of the first, Memphis grabbed the lead on a home run by Sosa that scored Tyler O'Neill. The Redbirds then added single runs in the third and fifth innings. In the third, Justin Williams scored on a sacrifice fly before he hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Brian Flynn (4-3) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

The Storm Chasers were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Redbirds' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Memphis improved to 10-5 against Omaha this season.