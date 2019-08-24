Kahle’s sac fly leads Rocky Mountain to 5-2 win over Orem

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Nick Kahle drove in Joe Gray with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 5-2 win over the Orem Owlz on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly by Kahle capped a three-run inning and gave the Vibes a 3-1 lead after Bryan Torres hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Vibes later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Jose Sibrian hit an RBI double, while Torres hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Egnatuk in the fifth.

Rocky Mountain right-hander Carlos Luna (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Emilker Guzman (2-6) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing four runs and three hits over four innings.

For the Owlz, Caleb Scires homered and doubled.