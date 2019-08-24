Koss leads Grand Junction over Ogden 7-5

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Christian Koss hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Grand Junction Rockies topped the Ogden Raptors 7-5 on Saturday.

Grand Junction started the scoring in the first inning when Koss hit a two-run home run.

After Grand Junction added two runs in the fourth when Brenton Doyle scored when a runner was thrown out and Todd Isaacs scored on a single, the Raptors cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Aldrich De Jongh scored on a wild pitch.

The Rockies later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Bladimir Restituyo hit a two-run double and Julio Carreras hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Ogden saw its comeback attempt come up short after Sauryn Lao hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the Grand Junction lead to 7-5.

Anderson Bido (5-0) got the win in relief while Ogden starter Jeronimo Castro (3-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.