Hernandez hits walk-off double, AZL Rangers beats AZL Royals 5-4

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Heriberto Hernandez had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the AZL Rangers defeated the AZL Royals 5-4 on Sunday.

Yaniery Guzman scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Hernandez.

The AZL Royals tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Warling Vicente scored on a forceout.

Hernandez homered and doubled, driving in three runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leon Hunter (2-1) got the win in relief while Matt Stil (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.