Eugene beats Everett 11-6

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Jacob Olson and Josue Huma scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the Eugene Emeralds to an 11-6 win over the Everett AquaSox on Saturday. With the victory, the Emeralds snapped a five-game losing streak.

The play started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Emeralds a 7-5 lead. Later in the inning, Jake Washer hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Grayson Byrd.

Raidel Orta (1-2) got the win in relief while Travis Kuhn (5-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.