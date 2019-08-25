Diamondbacks look to break 3-game skid against Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-66, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (67-62, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (10-7, 3.99 ERA) Brewers: Zach Davies (8-6, 3.74 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Brewers are 38-26 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 207 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Christian Yelich leads the club with 41, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks have gone 34-34 away from home. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .379. The Brewers won the last meeting 4-0. Chase Anderson earned his sixth victory and Eric Thames went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Zac Gallen took his fourth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 41 home runs and is slugging .681. Mike Moustakas is 12-for-36 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 28 home runs home runs and is slugging .520. Marte is 11-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .287 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (lower back), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).