Bannon’s homer leads Norfolk to 8-1 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Rylan Bannon hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to an 8-1 win over the Charlotte Knights on Sunday.

The home run by Bannon scored Martin Cervenka and Jack Reinheimer to give the Tides a 5-1 lead.

The Tides later added two runs in the fifth and one in the ninth. In the fifth, Jose Rondon hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Zach Vincej, while Mason Williams hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Norfolk left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Justin Nicolino (8-7) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.