Hernandez’s run leads Jackson to 4-1 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Ramon Hernandez and L.T. Tolbert scored on an error in the fifth inning to help the Jackson Generals secure a 4-1 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday.

The error broke a scoreless tie.

After Jackson added a run in the sixth when Drew Ellis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jeffrey Baez, the Blue Wahoos cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Mark Contreras hit an RBI double, bringing home LaMonte Wade.

The Generals tacked on another run in the eighth when Baez hit an RBI single, bringing home Ben DeLuzio.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jackson right-hander Emilio Vargas (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Griffin Jax (4-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and four hits over six innings.