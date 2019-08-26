Sports
Swiss Olympic chief says Tokyo heat and travel challenging
Switzerland's Olympic team leaders foresee challenges coping with heat and humidity next year in Tokyo and venues scattered outside the city.
Swiss team chief Ralph Stöckli says a team of around 110 athletes should be selected. Switzerland sent 105 to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and won seven medals, including three gold.
Speaking at a news conference after returning from Tokyo, Stöckli says the working visit left a positive impression of organizers' preparations for the July 24-Aug. 9 games.
He says the main challenges are preparing for the expected climate, plus supervising athletes and deciding the delegation's accommodation in sports held outside central Tokyo.
The International Olympic Committee has published a "Beat The Heat" guide to help athletes acclimatize and regulate their body temperature.
Comments