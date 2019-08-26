Melendez leads Hartford over Harrisburg 5-1

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Manuel Melendez homered and had two hits, driving in three as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the Harrisburg Senators 5-1 on Monday.

Hartford started the scoring in the first inning when Melendez hit a solo home run.

The Yard Goats later added two runs in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Melendez and Tyler Nevin both drove in a run, while Melendez and Colton Welker hit RBI singles in the fifth.

Hartford right-hander Matt Dennis (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over eight innings. Opposing starter Tyler Mapes (6-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the Senators, Ian Sagdal doubled and singled.