Bryant leads Brooklyn to 2-0 win over Vermont

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Garrison Bryant struck out nine over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones over the Vermont Lake Monsters in a 2-0 win on Monday.

Bryant (5-1) allowed two hits to pick up the win.

Both runs for Brooklyn came in the sixth inning when Antoine Duplantis hit an RBI single and Wilmer Reyes hit a sacrifice fly.

Jack Cushing (2-5) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Lake Monsters were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Cyclones' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.