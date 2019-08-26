Acosta’s homer leads Salem to 4-0 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Victor Acosta hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 4-0 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Monday.

The home run by Acosta scored Keith Curcio to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

The Red Sox later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Tanner Nishioka hit an RBI double and then scored on a sacrifice hit by Grant Williams to secure the victory.

Salem starter Jhonathan Diaz (8-8) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Zach Lewis (6-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings.

The Dash were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Red Sox's staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.