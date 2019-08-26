Mezquita, De La Cruz fuel 5-4 Lakewood win over Delmarva

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Carlos De La Cruz hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Jhordany Mezquita threw five scoreless innings as the Lakewood BlueClaws topped the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-4 on Monday.

The home run by De La Cruz scored Cole Stobbe to give the BlueClaws a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 5-1, the Shorebirds cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Johnny Rizer hit a two-run double.

The Shorebirds saw their comeback attempt come up short after Alexis Torres hit an RBI single, bringing home Ryne Ogren in the ninth inning to cut the Lakewood lead to 5-4.

Mezquita (4-7) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing two hits.

Dallas Litscher (2-1) went five innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.