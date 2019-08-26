Bannon has 5 RBI, leads Norfolk to 17-7 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Rylan Bannon drove in five runs, while Dwight Smith Jr and Engelb Vielma drove in five and three, respectively, as the Norfolk Tides beat the Gwinnett Stripers 17-7 on Monday.

Bannon doubled twice and singled, driving in five runs and scoring a pair.

Norfolk had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring seven runs in the second inning and four in the seventh.

In the second, Jose Rondon and Smith Jr hit two-run singles, while Smith Jr hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

David Hess (3-2) got the win in relief while Gwinnett starter Touki Toussaint (1-5) took the loss in the International League game.

In the losing effort, Gwinnett got contributions throughout its order, as seven players had at least two hits. Alex Jackson homered and doubled, driving in three runs.